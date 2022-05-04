State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $5.75 Million Stock Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,790 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 202,794 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $13,585,000 after purchasing an additional 15,087 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,942 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 65,148 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Astrantus Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IART. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $61.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.73 and a fifty-two week high of $76.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.07. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $376.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $413,938.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $9,700,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,268 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,939 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

