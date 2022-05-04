Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,031 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $6,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 3,614.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 135.0% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 104,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $4,458,448.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,860,832 shares in the company, valued at $763,193,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 144,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $6,309,807.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,285,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,597,065.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 592,577 shares of company stock valued at $25,285,068. 22.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BSY opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.45 and a 52-week high of $71.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.23 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 56.39% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSY. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

About Bentley Systems (Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.