Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEC opened at $99.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.81. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $106.82.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.80%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

