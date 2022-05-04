Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 1,221 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $70.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.76. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.86 and a twelve month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.18%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 8,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $638,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,784. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

