Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,796 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $528,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $744,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 72,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after buying an additional 16,299 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $90,000.

Shares of VGLT opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.41. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $93.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

