Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,909 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $5,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 167,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EC opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.57. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $1.379 dividend. This is an increase from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.25%. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.32%.

EC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecopetrol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

