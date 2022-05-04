Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 269,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,194 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Blucora were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCOR. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 3rd quarter worth about $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Blucora alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCOR. StockNews.com began coverage on Blucora in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Blucora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Blucora stock opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $998.62 million, a P/E ratio of 148.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average of $18.07. Blucora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blucora (Get Rating)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.