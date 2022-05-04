Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,077 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total value of $5,639,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $165.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.23 and its 200-day moving average is $164.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.50 and a 52 week high of $187.02.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 44.93%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

