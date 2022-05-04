Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Teradata worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TDC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Teradata by 341.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 20,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.52. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. Teradata had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 40.90%. The business had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TDC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $111,120.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,068.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 22,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $1,106,215.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,940 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,408. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Profile (Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.