Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,323 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,030,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,193,000 after acquiring an additional 204,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

NYSE:PKI opened at $152.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.16. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $203.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.83.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.47%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

