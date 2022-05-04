State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 200 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $6,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UHAL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $492,343,000 after purchasing an additional 22,618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 473,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 448,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 4.0% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AMERCO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $548.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $577.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $648.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $523.94 and a twelve month high of $769.90.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 20.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 60.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

