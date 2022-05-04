State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,337 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in IDACORP by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,122,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,425,000 after purchasing an additional 274,372 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at $10,735,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in IDACORP by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 550,302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,890,000 after purchasing an additional 59,616 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in IDACORP by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 149,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,951,000 after buying an additional 47,605 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in IDACORP by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 414,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,877,000 after buying an additional 46,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IDA shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

NYSE:IDA opened at $104.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.26 and a fifty-two week high of $118.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.81.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $335.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.04 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 16.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

