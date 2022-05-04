Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 929,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,934 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 5.87% of Global X Cannabis ETF worth $5,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Global X Cannabis ETF by 3,014.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 371,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 359,240 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Cannabis ETF by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 69,026 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X Cannabis ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Global X Cannabis ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000.

Get Global X Cannabis ETF alerts:

POTX stock opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $16.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.07.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.