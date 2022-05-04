State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 643 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of PacWest Bancorp worth $5,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 446.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.71.

In related news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $54,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.42. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.45 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 41.84% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

