State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,015 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,015,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,579 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,795,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,617 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,507,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,437,000 after acquiring an additional 695,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,354,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,599,000 after acquiring an additional 545,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 107,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $1,945,231.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 14,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $430,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 354,070 shares of company stock valued at $6,664,426. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $72.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.66.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 621.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $17.63.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

