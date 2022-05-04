State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,531 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of MGIC Investment worth $6,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at about $51,957,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,725,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 47,654.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,008,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,007,000 after buying an additional 3,002,219 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 75.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,400,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,832,000 after buying an additional 1,886,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at about $26,769,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research cut their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

MTG stock opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.73. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.90 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.30%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

