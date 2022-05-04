Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Stock Holdings Raised by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 563,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,528 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vivint Smart Home were worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VVNT. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VVNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vivint Smart Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

NYSE VVNT opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.84. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $16.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.42.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $396.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

