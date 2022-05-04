Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 281,936 Shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Rating) (TSE:AXR) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,124,691 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,936 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alexco Resource were worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXU. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Alexco Resource by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 120,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alexco Resource by 7.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Alexco Resource by 4.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,652 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Alexco Resource by 529.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,003 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alexco Resource by 83.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

AXU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexco Resource from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

AXU stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $183.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.06. Alexco Resource Corp. has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $3.34.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

