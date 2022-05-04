Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 27,233 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $66.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.35 and a 1 year high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

DD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

