Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 20,429 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,429 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $5,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 149,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 77,102 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,411,000 after buying an additional 279,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $451,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $33.63 and a 12-month high of $43.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.91.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.