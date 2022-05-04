Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) by 106.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,814 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 269.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,435,000 after purchasing an additional 976,378 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 206,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 29,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 27,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,509,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,079,000 after purchasing an additional 44,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KC opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $44.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.62.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Profile (Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.