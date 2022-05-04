Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $5.78 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,689 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.37% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $5,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,005,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 83,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 18,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 9,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,470 shares during the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.06. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52 week low of $22.19 and a 52 week high of $27.43.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

