Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) by 177.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,056,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 675,743 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.67% of Canaan worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canaan by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,753,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 160,010 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Canaan in the third quarter valued at $542,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan in the third quarter valued at $168,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Canaan by 19.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Canaan stock opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $602.55 million, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 3.94. Canaan Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $12.96.

Canaan ( NASDAQ:CAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canaan had a return on equity of 86.99% and a net margin of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $342.80 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Canaan Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Canaan in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

