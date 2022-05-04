Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 67,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,788,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.26% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 15,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

XHB opened at $63.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.52. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $60.25 and a 1 year high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.