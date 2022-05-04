Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $465,000 Stock Holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 142.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 101.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AHCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 32,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,360.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 13,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $200,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 88,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,923. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $702.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.15 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, research analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

