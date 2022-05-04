Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,826 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 86.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 96.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.73.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,510,044 shares of company stock worth $11,184,929 and have sold 1,081,452 shares worth $65,213,258. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BX opened at $107.62 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.75 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

Blackstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

