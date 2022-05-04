Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $491,000 Stock Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Vericel were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,169,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,212,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,956,000 after buying an additional 239,905 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,236,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,601,000 after buying an additional 196,635 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 276,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,001,000 after buying an additional 171,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,474,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $27,846.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,888. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VCEL stock opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.47 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.42. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.09 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

