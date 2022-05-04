Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $6,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEI. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 462.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period.

IEI opened at $119.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.95. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $118.98 and a 1-year high of $132.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

