19,600 Shares in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $524,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 90,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 43,073 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,555,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $37.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.11.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $48.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SHLS shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

