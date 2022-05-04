Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 4,800 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 580,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,856,000 after purchasing an additional 26,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,063,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,184,000 after purchasing an additional 904,144 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 78,643 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ELF shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $774,924.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 25,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $637,437.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 106,107 shares of company stock worth $2,728,706 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 63.19 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.46. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $33.63.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

