Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 36,558 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,558 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Argus raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $180,692.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $369,421.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,676 shares of company stock worth $2,391,095. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL opened at $51.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $55.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.82.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

