Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Shares of 30,300 Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Playtika by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Playtika by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its stake in Playtika by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 571,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,878,000 after acquiring an additional 139,086 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Playtika in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 5,726.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 874,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,121,000 after buying an additional 859,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Playtika stock opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.26. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Playtika had a net margin of 11.94% and a negative return on equity of 61.32%. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playtika from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Playtika from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.30.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

