Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 8,199 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,199 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $6,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNOW opened at $176.42 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.29 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.38 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.32 and a 200-day moving average of $286.06.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. The company had revenue of $383.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNOW. StockNews.com began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Snowflake from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.23.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

