Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $541,000 Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Tronox were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tronox by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,798,000 after buying an additional 192,367 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,692,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tronox by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Tronox by 1,226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 73,405 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $1,185,490.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $51,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,570. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TROX stock opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.13. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.03.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Tronox’s payout ratio is 28.09%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TROX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Tronox from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tronox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

