Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys New Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 118,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,860,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,234,997,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $167,974,000. Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $78,429,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $77,822,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $75,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies stock opened at $51.43 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.03. The stock has a market cap of $134.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.544 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($60.00) to €59.00 ($62.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

About TotalEnergies (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.