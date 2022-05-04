Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total transaction of $1,757,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,059,966 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCK. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.71.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $307.81 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $180.41 and a one year high of $335.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $302.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

