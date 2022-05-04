Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. FMR LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,991,000 after buying an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

Shares of JKHY opened at $192.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $205.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.