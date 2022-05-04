LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Stake Reduced by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in LendingClub by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the third quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

LC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.81. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. LendingClub had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 173.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingClub news, CFO Thomas W. Casey acquired 2,750 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $49,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $57,616.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,766 shares of company stock valued at $511,804. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

