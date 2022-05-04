AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $58.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $44.49 and a 52-week high of $61.39.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.92%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

