Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 9,090.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $26.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.59 and a beta of 0.22. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.30.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

