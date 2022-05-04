Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,884,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,029,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 1,099.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 413,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,498,000 after purchasing an additional 378,797 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,774,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,104,000.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

SGRY stock opened at $54.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.28, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.67. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $37.63 and a one year high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Surgery Partners news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $112,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider George Goodwin sold 25,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $1,597,354.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,014.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,220 shares of company stock worth $6,300,372. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

