Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 272,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,896 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 449.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RCKT opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $49.66. The company has a market capitalization of $690.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 17.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah acquired 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $381,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $738,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

