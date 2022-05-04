Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 30,930 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $53,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,333,390. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NUS shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

NYSE NUS opened at $44.61 on Wednesday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $62.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.39%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.04%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

