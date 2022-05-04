Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,083,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after acquiring an additional 270,233 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 216.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 288,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 197,064 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,947,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,637,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.60.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $76.51 on Wednesday. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $52.86 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.17. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.58.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.95. ArcBest had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 3.27%.

In related news, Director Michael P. Hogan acquired 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.77 per share, with a total value of $150,127.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

