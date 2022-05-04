Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Stake Reduced by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENTA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 24,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $1,710,058.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $406,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,683 shares of company stock valued at $8,084,777. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $62.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.14. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.37 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.35). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 108.39% and a negative return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.