Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,633 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in Sirius XM by 16,943.7% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,939,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,104 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $18,360,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Sirius XM by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,492,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,684 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,622,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sirius XM by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $349,206.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SIRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.30.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 49.74% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

