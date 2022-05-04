The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hershey by 2.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,265,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,629,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hershey by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,979,000 after purchasing an additional 69,690 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Hershey by 4.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,449,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,257,000 after purchasing an additional 65,397 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hershey by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,405,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Hershey by 1.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,135,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,234,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $220.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $165.76 and a fifty-two week high of $231.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.25.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.40.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $1,109,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,555 shares in the company, valued at $43,403,432.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total value of $82,055.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,012,785 shares of company stock valued at $206,063,291. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

