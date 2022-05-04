Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on KYMR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day moving average of $47.33. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $69.12.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.16% and a negative net margin of 137.60%. The business had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Kymera Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.