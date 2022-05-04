Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $575,000 in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHYF. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $196,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SHYF. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of SHYF opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $899.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.11. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $54.50.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.92 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.61%.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

