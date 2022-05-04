Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys New Stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEG. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 2,211.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,155,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,756 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 88.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,849,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,203,000 after acquiring an additional 869,957 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 111.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,398,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,342,000 after acquiring an additional 735,554 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 423.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,293,000 after acquiring an additional 278,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the third quarter worth $15,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James K. Price purchased 25,000 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $1,047,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MEG shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.79.

Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $47.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.29. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $80.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $143.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.23 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

